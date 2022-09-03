EDII to join corporates to create 10,000 women-led green businesses

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), a centre of excellence recognised by the government, announced that it would join hands with certain corporates to create 10,000 women-led green businesses across 100 districts in the country in 1,000 days.

EDII Director, Department of Project (Corporates) Raman Gujral emphasised on the growing requirement for high-end value-added products and services in the market with minimal environmental harm.

EDII Director General Sunil Shukla said the institute imparts entrepreneurship and skill development training to artisans, weavers, women startup founders, and the unemployed, leading to sustainable livelihood options for them.

“The need for sustainability in business applies to both big corporates and small enterprises. Keeping this in mind, we need to focus on what strategies can be developed for promoting green enterprises and businesses for economic growth and to save the environment. There is a need for newer innovations and eco-friendly practices both in rural and urban sectors,” he said.

In the past, the EDII had joined hands with noted corporates including Accenture, Facebook, Bayer Foundation, HSBC Bank, Walmart, HAL, HP, ITC, Yes Bank, ONGC, and Amazon. Through these collaborative efforts, the EDII has so far positively changed the lives of 68,134 people across 741 villages, 138 districts, and 23 states of India through several projects.

The EDII, in collaboration with government ministries and departments as well as India Inc, implemented developmental projects targeting the inclusive growth of communities.