# Bengal

Madhyamik results on 2 May

The much-awaited result of this year’s Madhaymik Pariksha would be published on 2 May, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, today, in a notification said.

SNS | Kolkata | April 27, 2024 9:15 am

Representation image

The president of the WBBSE will hold a press conference at 9 am on 2 May to publish this year’s result. The results would be uploaded in a number of websites on that day and would be made available from around 9.45am.

This year, the examinees would know their results on the basis of their roll numbers, the WBBSE said in a release.

The schools would be able to collect certificates and mark sheets from the designated camp offices of the Board from 10 in the morning on that day.

