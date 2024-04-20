UP Board results out; 89.55 % successful in class 10, 82.60% in class 12

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Saturday announced the 10th and 12th Board results in a record time.

The overall pass percentage of high school was 89.55% and that of intermediate 82.60%.

Girls again outshone the boys in 10th Board when 93.40 % girls passed against 86.05% of boys.

Students of Sitapur bagged almost all the top ten positions in the 10th Board except for the second place while in Intermediate, the topper was from Sitapur too.

Prachi Nigam of Sitapur with 98.50% mark topped the 10 th Board , followed by

Deepika Sonkar of Fatehpur with 98.33% and jointly on third place Navya Singh and Swati Singh, both of Sitapur have secured 98% marks.

Shubham Verma of a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, Mahmudabad, Sitapur was crowned topper in class 12th Board with 97.80% marks and joint second were Vishu Choudhury of Baghpat and Kajal Singh of Amroha with 97.60% marks.

A total of 55,23,308 students had registered for the UP Board exam in the academic year 2023-24. Of these, 29,47,311 students were for class 10th Board and 25,77,997 for 12th Board.

However , 3,24,008 students did not appear in the examination.

Significantly, 91 out of 115 jailed candidates appeared in the high school examination, out of which 89 have passed the examination.

Similarly, in Intermediate, there were a total of 135 candidates who were in jail, out of which 105 took the examination and 87 passed.

Secondary Education Council (UP Board) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla announced this at the headquarters in Prayagraj.

This year the UP Board examination started from February 22 and continued till March 9. The entire examination was conducted in 12 days.

After that, the work of evaluation of copies continued from March 16 to March 31 across the state.

After the evaluation was completed within the stipulated time, the results were prepared in 2 weeks time.