59k government staff to lose jobs after 30 April: BJP MLA

Amidst recent political debates in the state, an MLA from the BJP in Bankura has ‘leaked’ that 59,000 government employees will lose their jobs on 30 April, for sure, which has further kicked off fresh controversy, since last evening.

Amarnanth Shakha, the MLA from Onda in Bankura is BJP’s president of Bishnupur organizing district. He was addressing a poll campaign for BJP candidate Soumitra Khan at Ratanpur village in Onda, when he said: “In many panchayats here in Onda, we had struggled in the last panchayat election. After 4 June, we’ll grab all those panchayats at once.” He was then criticizing the Trinamul Congress for taking the guard in favour of ‘corrupt’ 25,000 teachers, who lost their job following a Calcutta High Court verdict. He said, “Just wait, 59,000 state government employees those were absorbed out of Trinamul Congress’s nepotism and newer trade of cash for job, will lose employee status on 30 April.”

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP candidate for Bardhaman Durgapur seat and the party’s national vice-president, on Shakha’s such a hint in public said today: “I don’t know who’s directing the court but it’s a matter of grave concern that uncountable persons were absorbed against unfair means and they all would lose their jobs.”

