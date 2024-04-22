Wonderful coordination of development and heritage is hallmark of PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that development works have been done in the BJP government as per the aspirations of the people and pointed out that an amazing coordination of heritage and development has been seen in the country today.

“This has been seen for the first time in the country. The amazing coordination of development and heritage is the identity of PM Narendra Modi. Amazing work has been done in this direction,” he said.

Adityanath said when these issues are discussed, public response is received. The issues that have received the most public support, is infrastructure, he added.

” Today the number of highways in the country has doubled. Before 2014, there were 74 airports, today their number is more than 150. Only one AIIMS was built during the time of Congress. During Atal ji’s government, 6 new AIIMS were established. During Modi ji’s tenure their number has increased to 22. Similarly, IITs, IIMs, expansion of IIITs and One District One Medical College are telling the new story of development,” the CM said while talking to the media here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said for the first time, respect for heritage has also been seen in the country. ”Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Mahalok in Mahakal, revival of Kedarpur, Badrinath and Somnath temples and end of 500 years of wait in Ayodhya and consecration of Lord Shri Ram. Along with this, all these cities have also been rejuvenated. Earlier in Kashi, 50 people could not have darshan together. Even if 50,000 come today, there is no problem. If 500 people used to come to Ayodhya, a problem would arise, today even if 5 lakh people come, there is no problem of amenities,” he said.

The CM said that ”We have seen a new form in the centres related to faith. If this amazing coordination of heritage and development has been seen in the country today, it is because of the vision and strong will of one great man, then it has been possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The public is giving full support to these issues,” he said.

He expressed confidence that this support will again turn into a blessing to form a government with a strong majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. ”Once again the voice of the Modi government is resonating across the country. The general public will again vote for the government with full majority under the leadership of Modi ji,” he stressed.