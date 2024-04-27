KMC gears up for monsoons, holds meeting with stakeholders

With the forecast of a bountiful monsoon this year, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation held a high-level meeting with various stakeholders on preparedness for the upcoming rainy season.

The meeting was attended by KMC mayor Firhad Hakim along with officials of the state public works department, state irrigation and waterways department, state fire and emergency services department, CESC, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP), city port trust and the Kolkata Police among others.

During the meeting, a major thrust was said to have been given on the status of the ongoing works by the state irrigation and waterways department. According to sources, the department has been urged to complete the dredging of canals in the city outskirts at the earliest and before the onset of monsoons. During the meeting, the chairman of Borough XIV informed about a huge siltation at Konekhali canal, the dredging of which is to be done soon.

Likewise, other canals like Beleghata, CPD, Churial would also be dredged on a war footing. As informed by sources, the state irrigation and waterways department has proposed to construct two pumping stations at Churial canal, including one each at the rear and in the middle. “At Rania and western canals, where some work is yet to be done, the WBSEDCL has been directed to shift its cables to enable the completion of the task there. The work on the shifting of electricity cables at Rania is to be taken forward after a joint inspection by the WBSEDCL and the state irrigation and waterways department,” informed an official source.

The electricity distcom in the city and the lighting department of the KMC have been asked to check that no wires are left open in any part of the city. The CESC has also been asked to ensure adequate power supply to the pumping stations during the monsoon to enable proper functioning.