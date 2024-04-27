BJP fields 2 dummy candidates

Another Sharmila Sarkar has joined the fray against Dr Sharmila Sarkar, the Trinamul Congress candidate from Bardhaman Purba seat.

The new Sharmila hails from Sahebdanga in Birbhum and she filed her papers as an Independent candidate today. Minister Swapan Debnath, proposer for Dr Sarkar, said, “It’s BJP’s trick simply to confuse the voters. We’ve to handle the matter carefully.”

The BJP officially has fielded folk singer Asim Sarkar. He said, “Anyone can contest. What’s wrong with it?”

Reena Leong, a BJP cadre, residing in Durgapur town, has also filed her papers as an Independent candidate for Bardhaman Durgapur seat, where BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh is contesting. A woman leader close to BJP leader S Roy of Burdwan town has become her proposer. If Leong was fielded as a rebel candidate, when asked, the district BJP leaders reserved their comments.