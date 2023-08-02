Home Entertainment

Entertainment

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

She also added that this whole incident showcased nothing but an extremely childish attitude by her fellow contestant which is highly immature and unsportsmanlike, while Piyu is a level headed sportswoman who does not let petty incidents like these get in her way to reaching the top.

By IANS

02 August, 2023 8 mins read
Most Read