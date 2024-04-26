DC sign Gulbadin Naib as replacement for injured Marsh

Delhi Capitals have named Afghanistan allrounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the rest of the IPL 2024 season. This will be the pace-bowling all-rounder’s maiden stint in the cash-rich Indian Premier League after he was brought in for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.

Naib had an impressive outing in the T20I series against India in January this year, slamming two half-centuries in Indore and Bengaluru, and has featured in a total of 82 ODIs and 62 T20Is for his national side so far.

Naib’s addition to the Delhi Capitals’ squad was necessitated after Marsh was ruled out of the IPL 2024 with a hamstring injury. The Aussie played four games for DC but failed to make an impression, before the injury forced him to leave for Perth on April 12 to consult Cricket Australia’s medical staff.

Advertisement

A week later, DC head coach Ricky Ponting informed that Marsh would take no further part in the IPL but stressed that the lanky seam-bowling all-rounder will be fit to lead the Australians in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies in June.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have endured another roller-coaster season this IPL, and as a result find themselves on the sixth position in the IPL points table with four wins in nine games.