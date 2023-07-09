Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) stamped his authority on the two premium Pro-Stock categories, 301-400cc and 165cc, as he won races in both to headline the second round of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud continued his win-spree by topping the Novice (Stock 165cc) race, his third after a double in the first round at Coimbatore last month, while former champion Anne Jennifer qualified for pole position in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category.

Sethu, who was struggling to get his racing career back on track after a couple of disappointing seasons, continued his dramatic turnaround this year following a double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category in Coimbatore last month. He followed up with another win here today after surviving a huge high-side scare before ending the day with a grand victory in the Pre-Stock 165cc class.

Off to a fine start from pole position, Sethu, showed strong pace to open a small lead in the very first of the six-lap outing. In the next lap, he survived a massive moment as he saved a high-side crash but slipped to second spot behind TVS Petronas Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar. Sethu then used his pace to regain the lead and never looked back for a commanding win, his third of the season. .

Earlier, starting from pole position, Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) fought off close attention in the early part of the six-lap race boasting of a 24-bike grid, before pulling out a decisive lead which he nursed to the finish with Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) coming in second from a P6 start and Chengalpet’s Sangeeth Sundar third.