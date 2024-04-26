40.39 pc voters turnout at 1 pm in Rajasthan’s 13 LS seats

Out of over 2.80 cr electorate, an average of 40.39 per cent cast their votes till 1 pm in Rajasthan’s 13 LS constituencies where 152 contestants including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, two Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, four sitting MPs and seven women are in the poll fray.

Voting commenced at 28,758 polling booths at 7 am with great enthusiasm in 13 LS seats of Ajmer, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

Out of 152 contestants, BJP and Congress have fielded 13 each on all seats, BSP on 12, 73 Independents and 41 of other smaller parties.

Advertisement