LS elections phase II: 42.8 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Tripura, Manipur and Chhattisgarh recorded the highest voter turnout till 1pm as voting for second phase Lok Sabha elections in 88 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories is currently underway.

Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with 54.47 per cent eligible people taking part in the electoral exercise till 1 pm, followed by 54.26 per cent in Manipur. Chhattisgarh also recorded higher voter turnout of 53.09 per cent in the first six hours.

Maharashtra and Bihar saw the lowest turnout of voters with a total of 31.77 per cent and 33.80 per cent votes being polled till 1 pm.

Kerala (39.26 per cent), Karnataka (38.23 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (38.96 per cent) also recorded a comparatively lower turnout of voters.

At 1 pm, the average voter turnout in all the 88 constituencies was recorded at 42.80 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 second phase voting: State wise voter turnout till 1pm

Assam 46.31% Bihar 33.80% Chhattisgarh 53.09% Jammu And Kashmir 42.88% Karnataka 38.23% Kerala 39.26% Madhya Pradesh 38.96% Maharashtra 31.77% Manipur 54.26% Rajasthan 40.39% Tripura 54.47% Uttar Pradesh 35.73% West Bengal 47.29%

More than 1,200 candidates, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, are in the fray for the 88 seats.

The second phase of polling was to be held on 89 seats but the voting has been deferred to May 7 in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate.