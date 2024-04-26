LS elections phase II: 42.8 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Lok Sabha elections — phase 2 voting underway: 25 per cent turnout till 11 am
At 11 PM, Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout at 18.8 per cent.
Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with 54.47 per cent eligible people taking part in the electoral exercise till 1 pm.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | April 26, 2024 2:57 pm
Tripura, Manipur and Chhattisgarh recorded the highest voter turnout till 1pm as voting for second phase Lok Sabha elections in 88 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories is currently underway.
Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with 54.47 per cent eligible people taking part in the electoral exercise till 1 pm, followed by 54.26 per cent in Manipur. Chhattisgarh also recorded higher voter turnout of 53.09 per cent in the first six hours.
Maharashtra and Bihar saw the lowest turnout of voters with a total of 31.77 per cent and 33.80 per cent votes being polled till 1 pm.
Kerala (39.26 per cent), Karnataka (38.23 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (38.96 per cent) also recorded a comparatively lower turnout of voters.
At 1 pm, the average voter turnout in all the 88 constituencies was recorded at 42.80 per cent.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 second phase voting: State wise voter turnout till 1pm
More than 1,200 candidates, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, are in the fray for the 88 seats.
The second phase of polling was to be held on 89 seats but the voting has been deferred to May 7 in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh due to the death of the BSP candidate.
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.
