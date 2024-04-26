Security personnel on election duty kills himself in Chhattisgarh

A soldier deployed for election duty in the Gariyaband district, under the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, tragically took his own life by firing bullets during the ongoing electoral process in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The incident, which occurred amidst the fervor of democratic engagement, has deeply saddened the community and sparked immediate inquiries by law enforcement.

Sources indicate that the soldier was part of a contingent from the Madhya Pradesh State Armed Forces (MPSAF), tasked with election duties in Kudredadar, near the Odisha border. While stationed at a camp, the soldier, identified as Jiya Lal Pawar, aged 52 and hailing from Badwani district, tragically succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds from his service rifle. The incident prompted an immediate response from authorities due to its severity.

Gariyaband Superintendent of Police Amit Tukaram Kamble has confirmed the incident to The Statesman and revealed that preliminary investigations suggest personal turmoil as the root cause of the soldier’s tragic decision.

He added that the police force is actively involved in uncovering the circumstances surrounding this grievous incident.

The deceased soldier, affiliated with the 34th Battalion of MPSAF, leaves behind a grieving family struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise. As authorities delve deeper into the matter, there is a poignant reflection on the mental health challenges encountered by frontline personnel.