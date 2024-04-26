Ranveer Singh returns to underground rap, Gully Boys’ Murad revived

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Murad in the 2019 hit film “Gully Boy” continues to resonate deeply with audiences, even years after its release.

Murad’s character, a street rapper from the bustling lanes of Mumbai with dreams as vast as the city skyline, captured the imagination of viewers across the nation. Ranveer Singh’s performance breathed life into Murad, making him more than just a character on screen – he became a symbol of resilience, vulnerability, and unwavering determination.

What made Singh’s portrayal truly iconic was his ability to seamlessly merge his own persona with that of Murad’s. His raps didn’t just echo in the movie; they reverberated through the streets, playlists, and parties, becoming a sensation in their own right. Murad’s journey, from the streets of Mumbai to the grand stage, mirrored the struggles and aspirations of countless individuals striving for recognition against all odds.

Singh’s talent extended beyond traditional acting, as he delved into the world of rap for the first time with “Gully Boy.” His electrifying performance showcased his versatility and commitment to embodying Murad’s essence with authenticity and conviction. Five years on, Murad remains etched in the collective memory of audiences, a testament to the lasting impact of Singh’s portrayal.

In a delightful reunion with the world of underground rap, Singh recently made a cameo appearance in SlowCheeta’s music video for the track “Kar De Kaa.” The seven-minute film offers a glimpse into India’s vibrant rap scene, with Singh’s presence adding to the celebration of music and talent.

Singh’s affinity for music is evident in his commitment to fostering young Indian talent and amplifying the voice of the underground rap community. Whether on screen or in real life, Singh embodies the definition of a true powerhouse of talent, infusing energy into every frame he graces. From “Gully Boy” to his recent cameo, Singh’s dedication to bringing stories to life and championing Indian music culture shines through.