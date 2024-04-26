Kiccha Sudeepa calls voting a hope amid challenges

Actor Kiccha Sudeepa didn’t miss his chance to make a difference as he joined the bustling crowds at a polling booth in Bengaluru, Karnataka, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Sporting a laid-back white ensemble, he eagerly awaited his turn to mark his choice on the ballot.

After fulfilling his civic duty, Sudeepa emphasized the significance of voting, stressing that it symbolizes hope rather than a guaranteed fix for the country’s challenges. Speaking to ANI, he expressed his concern about the escalating issues in the nation and called upon citizens to scrutinize the leaders they are electing.

This isn’t the first time Kiccha Sudeepa has ventured into the political arena. Last year, he threw his weight behind Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the intense campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, a move that sparked controversy among opposition circles.

Advertisement

In this phase of the elections, half of Karnataka’s 28 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs, with constituencies like Udupi Chikamagalur, Bangalore Rural, and Mandya among those in the fray. In the 2019 elections, the BJP dominated the state, clinching 25 seats out of 28, but this time, it’s sharing the spotlight with its alliance partner, the JDS, which is contesting in three constituencies.

Across the country, the electoral buzz is palpable as 88 seats in 13 states and Union Territories are in the spotlight during this second phase of polling. The first phase witnessed a commendable turnout of over 62 percent across 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and UTs, according to the Election Commission.

As the democratic juggernaut rolls on, eyes are now set on the upcoming third phase slated for May 7. With each voter casting their ballot, they’re not just marking an ‘X’ but shaping the future trajectory of the nation. So, as the clock ticks and the ballots are cast, the nation waits with bated breath to see the outcome of this democratic spectacle.