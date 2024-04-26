Krunal Pandya welcomes baby boy Vayu

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a bouncing baby boy named Vayu. The joyous news was shared by the couple on their Instagram accounts, accompanied by heartwarming photos capturing the precious moments with their newborn.

In the snapshots, Krunal is seen tenderly holding his two-year-old son Kabir, while Pankhuri cradles their adorable new addition, Vayu. The images radiate happiness, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Pandya family.

Messages of congratulations poured in swiftly from fellow sports personalities and fans alike. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dinesh Karthik were among the well-wishers who extended their heartfelt greetings to the proud parents.

Away from family bliss, Krunal has been making waves in the cricketing arena as a key player for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL. His recent performance against the Gujarat Titans (GT) earned him accolades, as he delivered a stellar bowling spell, setting a new record for LSG.

During the match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Krunal showcased his prowess by securing three crucial wickets while maintaining an exceptional economy rate of 2.75. This remarkable feat not only contributed to LSG’s success but also solidified Krunal’s reputation as a formidable bowler.

Interestingly, Krunal seems to have a penchant for facing off against the Gujarat Titans, as evidenced by his impressive statistics against the franchise. With six wickets in five matches at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 5.3, he has consistently delivered standout performances when up against GT.

Moreover, Krunal’s all-round capabilities have been instrumental for LSG this season, with five wickets to his name in eight matches, coupled with an economy rate of 7.43. His consistent contributions have undoubtedly bolstered LSG’s campaign in the IPL, making him a valuable asset to the team.

As Krunal continues to shine on the cricket field, his latest triumph off the pitch—a beautiful addition to his family—serves as a source of immense joy and gratitude for the Pandya household. With Vayu joining the Pandya clan, their journey of love and laughter enters an exciting new phase, filled with endless possibilities and cherished memories.