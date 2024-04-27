Polling peaceful in 3 seats, sporadic reports of booth jamming, EVM malfunction

Barring stray incidents, the second phase of polling to three Lok Sabha constituencies went off peacefully, today.

Overall, the three LS seats recorded over 60 per cent voter turnout till 3pm, according to Election Commission officials. The Darjeeling LS seat recorded over 70 per cent turnout till 5pm. Phansidewa Assembly segment in Darjeeling LS seat recorded 79 per cent voter turnout till 5pm.

Polling in the Hills went off peacefully totally but in the plains, especially in Siliguri party workers belonging to both the BJP and TMC were engaged in heated arguments in different places.

While Trinamul Congress candidate Gopal Lama kept his cool, the BJP candidate, Raju Bista had to move in several spots here following complaints of booth jamming.

Similarly, the BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar had to move some polling stations in Patiram and other Assembly segments, following complaints of booth jamming.

Mr Majumdar, state BJP president, chased TMC activists, who had assembled within 100 metres of a polling booth and lodged a complaint from the spot.

TMC activists tried to prevent him from visiting areas by raising ‘go back’ slogans.

“Police are working as TMC activists in different areas. Voters have been prevented by TMC from coming to polling stations in Gangarampur and Itahar areas,” Mr Majumdar said, adding, “A polling agent Jatin Barman was assaulted by TMC goons at Patiram.”

A total of 123 complaints were recorded in the national grievances redressal system (NGRS) from Raiganj parliamentary constituency. Similarly, a total of 92 and 27 complaints were recorded in NGRS from Balurghat and Darjeeling respectively.

In Raiganj, a TMC activist was assaulted by another group of TMC workers.

Congress candidate Imran Ali Ramz alias Victor criticised the TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee as he faced TMC workers’ ire at Goalpokhar.

Voters had to wait for long in queues at several polling stations in the three LS seats today due to EVM technical issues.

On the other hand, Malda Police recovered a hanging body from a village at Mayna in Gazole of Malda district this morning. The deceased was identified as Dinabandhu Mirdha, a BJP supporter, who went missing two days ago. The local BJP leaders alleged that Mridha was kidnapped and killed by the TMC activists. After lodging complaints with the police, family members have demanded CBI enquiry.

Raju Bista alleges massive rigging in Chopra

Darjeeling BJP candidate Raju Bista thanked the administration, police and more importantly the Election Commission of India, for conducting the best conducting election in a free and fair manner with the help of Central Forces jawans.

“However, today, I am sad to report that we have received massive complaints of rigging in Chopra Assembly constituency and some reports of rigging from parts of Hill regions have also come in. We are compiling data, and we will be approaching the Election Commission for re-polling with more central forces in the entire Chopra Assembly constituency,” Mr Bista said.