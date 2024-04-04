GGSIP University to accept CUET scores also for 20 UG programmes

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) said on Thursday that it would accept CUET scores for the admission to 20 undergraduate (UG) programmes.

“Our University will accept CUET scores also for the admission to 20 odd UG programmes. However, CUET scores will be second preference after the University conducted common entrance tests (CETs) or national level tests for these programmes,” said an official of the university.

As the last date for submission of online forms for CUET UG 2024 is due on 5 April, the University advised the students aspiring for admission in 20 UG programmes through CUET score to apply on Samarth portal by 5th April and also register online on its online apply portal by 10th April, the official said.

Advertisement

As CETs are first preference, the University also advised the students aspiring to take admission in these programmes to apply for CETs also to increase better chances of admission, the official added.

These 20 UG programmes include BCA, B Sc(Yoga), BA LLB/ BBA LLB, B Ed, Para-medical programmes, BBA, BA(JMC), BAHMCT, B.Tech(Bio Tech), B. Pharma, B.Sc(MIT), B Sc( Environmental Science), B. Sc(Packaging Technology), B. Ed (Special Education) and Four year BA in English, Economics and Liberal Arts and Bachelor of Design.