11.67 % of polling in first 2 hrs on 8 seats of UP

Voting for second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 8 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh commenced at 7 AM at a slow pace with just 11.67 per cent of the total electorate exercising their franchise in the first two hours on Friday.

Even after several efforts, the poll percentage in the early hours did not show any improvement and rather dipped by one per cent compared to the first phase polls on April 19 in 8 seats, when 12.66 per cent of voters had voted in the first 2 hours.

There were reports of malfunctioning of EVMs at several booths at the start but machines were either rectified or replaced by the authorities immediately.

Queues were witnessed in several booths of Mathura ,Noida , Ghaziabad and Meerut constituencies since early morning.

ECI officials here said the polling was underway in a peaceful note in all the 8 constituencies.

The report said Amroha constituency polled 14.32 per cent till 9AM followed by 12.28 per cent in Meerut, 11 per cent in Baghpat, 10.67 per cent in Ghaziabad, 11.57 per cent in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 11.99 per cent in Bulandshahr , 12.20 per cent in Aligarh and 10.09 per cent in Mathura.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the voters to vote.

“My humble request to the voters of all the seats in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections today to vote in record numbers. The more voting, the stronger our democracy will be. I have a special appeal to our young voters as well as the women power of the country that they should come forward enthusiastically to cast their votes. Your vote is your voice!” PM said in his appeal.

Similarly, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his appeal said “In today’s second phase of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, there is an appeal to the respected voters to vote for ‘Secure and Developed India’.”

“Your every vote is decisive in creating a golden future for the country. First voting, then