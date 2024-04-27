BJP holding up Bengal’s dues deliberately, don’t vote for it: Mamata in W Midnapore

Calling the BJP the most corrupt, oppressive and autocratic party, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee asked the people of Jhargram to not vote for the saffron party that she said is holding up Bengal’s dues from the Centre deliberately. She was addressing a gathering at Garbeta in West Midnapore this afternoon. The area falls under the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat. The Trinamul Congress has fielded Kalipada Soren from the seat. The BJP had won the seat in 2019. Coming down heavily on the BJP, Miss Banerjee said: “We have heard of man-eating tigers, now we see job-eating BJP.

How could a person who has worked for so many years return the salary with interest at the rate of 12 per cent? This is not dharma but adharma,” she said. She was referring to the cancellation of the appointment of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in state schools by an order of Calcutta High Court, which she has blamed on the BJP. Miss Banerjee said the BJP, Congress and CPI-M have united to defeat Bengal. “When the BJP-led Centre stopped the dues, neither the CPI-M nor the Congress say a single word. The poor people were deprived. We have paid the dues of 69 lakh job card holders and assure you that the first instalment of Awas Plus will be given to 11 lakh people by December.

The Congress remained quiet on the issue and has now come forward to cut into Trinamul’s votes.” Miss Banerjee asked where the BJP was when Junglemahal was bleeding. “CPI-M had turned the area into a hotbed of criminal activities. People got murdered every day. People did not come to the area and the schools were closed. After coming to power in 2011, we carried out extensive development in Jhargram. We were successful in winning the confidence of the people. College, super speciality hospital, stadium have come up The youths have got jobs. Tourism in Jhargram developed. The BJP was not seen when Jhargram was coming back to normalcy and now they have come to ask for votes,” she said. Miss Banerjee said the BJP has said that Lakshmir Bhandar would be stopped in three months. “ Who are they to stop it. It is state government’s project.

It has helped the women immensely and will continue, “ she said. Miss Banerjee said what the BJP is preaching in the name of religion is not Hinduism. “Hinduism speaks about inclusiveness. We have learnt to respect the views of other religions and faiths. The BJP is now trying to control our food habits, dress and even faith,” she said. “If the BJP comes to power it will destroy the social fabric of our country,” Miss Banerjee warned.