PM satisfied over voting in second phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed satisfaction over the turnout in the second phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections and said the support for NDA will disappoint the opposition.

”Phase Two has been too good! Gratitude to the people across India who have voted today. The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support,” the PM wrote in a social media post on X.

Voting was held today in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 13 states and Union Territories.

