T20 WC brand ambassador Yuvraj backs Rohit & Virat in squad

Many moons ago Yuvraj Singh attained cult status after he smoked six sixes off Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 that remains India’s only title in the format since. As India prepares for another shot at a global title in the forthcoming T20 WC in the US and the Caribbean in June, Yuvraj was on Friday unveiled as the ambassador for the tournament.

And before the national selectors name the 15-member Indian squad on whom a billion hopes will be pinned to end the decade-long title drought, the former India all-rounder backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s T20 World Cup squad for the upcoming edition.

“As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys (Rohit and Virat have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want,” Yuvraj said.

However, Yuvraj insisted that the duo must make way for youngsters post the tournament. “I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format, because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches. After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup,” Yuvraj told ICC.

The 42-year-old Yuvraj also backed the inclusion of power-hitter Shivam Dube, who has been prolific this IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings, carrying his hitting form from 2023.

“I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad. He has been in and out of the (India) team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer. There are a lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now, but I would like to see Shivam Dube in the mix,” he said.

However, despite Dinesh Karthik’s prolific form with the bat in his final IPL season, Yuvraj prefers to have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the World Cup. Karthik started the last T20 World Cup in Australia as India’s designated keeper before losing his spot ahead of the team’s semifinal defeat to England.

“DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn’t get to play. If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him. There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger,” Yuvraj stated.

Yuvraj also backed the inclusion of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format. Chahal, who made his debut in 2016, is yet to feature in a T20 World Cup, having missed out on both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event.