Homegrown tech firm boAt’s parent firm files for IPO papers

Homegrown wearables brand boAt’s parent company, Imagine Marketing, on Monday announced it has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) through the confidential pre-filing route.

By IANS

08 April, 2025 8 mins read
