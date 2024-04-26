Ayushmann Khurrana shines among global icons at TIME100 gala

Ayushmann Khurrana, the suave and charismatic Indian actor, made waves at the prestigious TIME100 Gala held in New York City. Rubbing shoulders with global luminaries like the sensational Dua Lipa, acclaimed actor Dev Patel, Hollywood star Uma Thurman, and the iconic pop sensation Kylie Minogue, Ayushmann exuded charm and elegance.

Sharing glimpses of his star-studded encounter on Instagram, Ayushmann delighted his fans with a series of captivating pictures from the gala. Dressed impeccably in an all-black ensemble, he radiated confidence as he posed alongside Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, and Kylie Minogue, capturing moments that sparkled with glamour and camaraderie.

In one of the highlights, Ayushmann shared a heartwarming video of his interaction with Dua Lipa, showcasing the warmth and connection between two creative souls.

Expressing his gratitude, Ayushmann penned, “It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.” The post instantly lit up with comments from fans and industry peers, showering him with praise and admiration for his remarkable achievement.

Among the chorus of accolades, Tahira Kashyap exclaimed, “Amazingg,” while Ali Fazal hailed Ayushmann’s success with a hearty, “Wow congrats bhai. Super super achievement!!” Ektaa R Kapoor couldn’t help but compliment Ayushmann’s inner and outer beauty, calling him a “Gorgeous man inside out.”

Ayushmann’s accolades extend beyond the glitz of the red carpet. TIME Magazine has honored him twice, notably with the TIME100 Impact Award in 2023, making him the sole Indian recipient, and earlier in 2020, recognizing him as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche for himself with stellar performances in films like ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Dream Girl.’ Renowned not just for his acting prowess but also for his musical talents, he has captivated audiences with hits like ‘Pani Da Rang’ and ‘Saadi Gali Aaja.’ Now, with a global record deal with Warner Music India and his latest collaboration ‘Akh Da Taara,’ Ayushmann is set to enchant music lovers worldwide.

Fresh from the success of ‘Dream Girl 2,’ Ayushmann Khurrana continues to shine as a multifaceted artist, leaving an indelible mark on both the silver screen and the music charts.