The NEP-2020 stresses the importance of inclusive education ~ a process that protects the presence, participation and achievement of all individuals in equitable learning opportunities. Samagra Shiksha, an integrated scheme for school education, highlights that education policies, practices and facilities respect the diversity of all individuals in the classroom because education is a basic human right that should be generated to all regardless of their social status, gender, age, ethnicity, race, language, religion, and disability. Admittedly, inclusion is all about building the inner in children.

In the wake of the publication of the UNESCO’s Salamanca Report in 1994, many developing countries started formulating the process to include students with disabilities in mainstream educational institutions. As per the 2011 census in India, over 61 per cent of disabled children attend educational institutions and 12 per cent of disabled population attended schools earlier. But 27 per cent of them did not do so.

Over the years the government has launched different programmes for their inclusion in mainstream institutions. The Mental Health Act (1987) consolidates the law relating to treatment and care of mentally retarded people. The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) Act,1992 was amended in 2000 to work on manpower development to provide Rehabilitation services. Persons with Disability (PWD) Act,1995 stands for equal opportunity for every person and gives protection of rights and full participation of disabled persons in education, vocation, social security etc.

Every child is assured of getting free education in a good educational climate up to 18 years. Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 tries to protect the rights of education of those belonging to the backward groups and of children with disabilities from any kind of discrimination and ensure to them elementary education. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), 2000 attempts to implement inclusive education and provides orientation of all teachers to the education of children with special needs. The scheme for Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) was launched in 2009-10 to provide further inclusive education for the disabled children in classes XI to XII. The aim of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) was to enhance access to secondary education and improve its quality. So many programmes relating to inclusive education have been envisaged and introduced, but the desired success has hardly been achieved.

Why? The answer lies in the fact that along with the government, teachers and guardians as beneficiaries also need to be aware about their inclusion in education. We all agree that education is a basic human right that should be guaranteed to all children. Globally, recent estimates suggest that 224 million young people affected by crises are in need of educational support among which 1 in 10 have a disability.

Inclusive education is a process that protects the participation of all individuals in equitable learning opportunities. It is, in fact, not the same as special education, in that it relies on segregation or integration rather than inclusion. Inclusive education is not a buzzword in the learning environment; it is a transformative approach that brings together students of all backgrounds and abilities. It celebrates diversity, fosters empathy among students and encourages them to respect differences.

Also, it is a potent weapon against discrimination and bullying. It highlights the belief that education is not a one-size-fit-all approach but is about finding the right fit for every student. Education for All, as set out in the Dakar Framework for Action, is to provide quality education for all children, including those who have a distinct form or the other. Thus, a rights-based approach should be adapted, and disability inclusion should be mainstreamed into institutional culture. Provision of accessible and inclusive teaching and learning materials will ensure participation and learning achievement of all learners, including those with disabilities.

In encouraging human diversity in the class, educational institutions built on humanistic aspects of life may lay the foundation for the acceptance of differences. Tony Booth, author of Index for Inclusion, emphasizes the role of values in the democratic and participating practice of inclusion, which recognizes teachers and learners equally. The website of NCERT has links to documents on Learning Outcomes for elementary school and a guidebook on index to inclusion and suggestions for accommodation and modification in assessment. But, in practice, it seems the government has so far focused on universal enrolment while the focus should be on quality of learning. Recent statistics on learning outcomes in numeracy suggested that proper pedagogy and teacher-student interactions are the need of the hour. However, the replacement of PWD Act by RPWD Act, 2016 became momentous in the annals of the disability rights movement.

The preamble of RPWD Act lays down the principles of empowerment of disabled persons in unequivocal terms that includes respect for difference and acceptance of PWD as part of diversity and humanity. This provides for Inclusive Education as a system wherein students with or without disability learn together and the system of teaching and learning is suitably adapted to meet the learning needs of different types of students with disability. The RPWD Act additionally introduces the concept of “barriers” or its definition of disability. Its most progressive feature is the “universal design” which is the design of products and environments to be usable by people in general to activities. Disability rights activists ask if social barriers are being overlooked.

RTE mentions quality of learning based on curriculum and assessment methodology should also reflect the change. To encourage more students with support needs, institutions should create a collaborative culture supporting diversity. Collaboration is a process and not an end-product of intervention. Building an inclusive institutional culture is the foundation for promoting inclusive education which may be created by fostering an environment that values diversity, equity and inclusion. This can be achieved by providing opportunities for students to learn about different cultures and traditions.

Teachers can play a key role in promoting education and diversity in schools by using diverse teaching materials to promote Inclusive Education. They can adapt their teaching methods to suit different learning needs, making sure every student grasps the material. The entire school community should promote an environment where students understand and appreciate each other’s differences. Schools should provide extra support or accommodation for students who need them, tailoring the approach to each student’s unique needs. Teachers should create opportunities for all students to actively engage in classroom activities and discussions. Communication lines between students, teachers and parents should be kept open to address concerns and make necessary adjustments.

Schools must implement strategies to prevent bullying and promote respect among students. The effectiveness of inclusive practices should be periodically assessed, and improvements be made as required. Boosting student confidence begins by giving everyone equal learning opportunities and celebrating diversity.

An inclusive environment empowers students to thrive both inside and outside school and provides everyone with an equal opportunity to learn. Moreover, schools should help teachers and professionals with the necessary training and resources for inclusive education. Using efficient master schedule software may make classroom organization a breeze and encourage inclusivity

(The writer, a former Associate Professor, Department of English, Gurudas College, Kolkata, is presently with Rabindra Bharati University)