Ravindra Jadeja out of Asia Cup 22, Axar Patel named replacement

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel as the replacement for senior left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

SNS | New Delhi | September 2, 2022 5:49 pm

Asia Cup 2022: Ravindra Jadeja out of tournament due to right knee injury, Axar Patel named replacement (Picture Credits - Twitter)

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon,” said the BCCI in an official statement.

“India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

(inputs from IANS)

