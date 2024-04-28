J-K: Unidentified gunmen open fire at sweet shop in Miran Sahib area

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday evening after unidentified men arrived in the area and opened fire at the shop.

A social media handle by the name of ‘Abbu Jatt’ claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We are claiming responsibility for what went down today, the firing outside the Mirasahib Khajuria (sweet shop). If our words go unheeded, this could get even worse. We are here but our brothers are still out there. So don’t mistakenly assume that we have turned over a new leaf and are practising peace. If our demands are not met, the next bullet won’t be fired in the air,” read a post, in Hindi, from the handle.

Advertisement

A police team surveyed the scene in the wake of the firing incident.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a migrant worker from Bihar was gunned down in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, in what was a case of targeted killing.

“The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow,” read a post on the official handle of the Kashmir Zone Police on X.