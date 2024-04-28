Alliance with AAP, ‘stranger’ candidates and internal rift: What Lovely said in shock resignation

The shock resignation of Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely less than a month before the seven seats of the national capital go to polls, has put the grand old party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in limbo.

Lovely, in his resignation letter sent to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and also shared on his social media account, brought into public domain the internal rift in the Delhi unit of the party.

It also showed the discontent within the grand old party’s local unit over its alliance with foe-turned-friend Aam Aadmi Party.

Referring to the candidature of Udit Raj in North-west Delhi and Kanhaiya Kumar in Northeast Delhi, Lovely also expressed his displeasure over the party’s decision to give Lok Sabha tickets to “total strangers.”

What Lovely said in his resignation?

On internal rift in the party: “Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President.”

On giving Lok Sabha tickets to “complete strangers”: Calling Udit Raj and Kanhaiya Kumar complete strangers, Lovely said that the latter’s statement in appreciation of AAP’s false propaganda of development in Delhi was a “compromise” to increase the winning chances of alliance candidates.

“Such ill-thought and factually incorrect statements have not gone down well with the Local Party Unit since, the local party workers had an inherent understanding that the alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP’s false propaganda of the development of Delhi and was in fact, a “compromise- to improve the chances of victory for the Party as part of the National Alliance,” Lovely said.

On alliance with AAP: “ The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party and in turn, whose half of the cabinet ministers are presently in jail on corruption charges. Despite that, the Party decided to ally with the AAP in Delhi.”