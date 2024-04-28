‘Congress prince’ insulted India’s kings: Modi in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his purported remarks against “kings and maharajas”, saying the “prince” of the grand old party has insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma.

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi, Modi said, “Shehzada of Congress says that the kings of India were atrocious. They snatched the assets of the poor as per their wishes. The Shehzada of Congress has insulted great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Chinamma, whose good governance and patriotism still motivate us. Does the Shehzada not know the contribution of the Mysuru Royal family, whom we all are proud of?”

Modi further reiterated his charge of “appeasement politics” against Rahul Gandhi, and said that his statements are made “very thoughtfully” to appease their vote bank.

“The statements made by the Shehzada of Congress have been made very thoughtfully to appease their vote bank… But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badhshahs… Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. Congress forms political alliances with parties who praise Aurangzeb. They do not talk about all those who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people, and killed cows…,” the PM added.

What Rahul Gandhi said on ‘Kings and Maharajas’?

In a purported video of Rahul Gandhi shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on ‘X’, Gandhi said that while kings and maharajas snatched people’s land, the Congress brought democracy in the country and brought the Constitution.

“It was the rule of kings and Maharajas, they could do whatever they wanted. If they wanted someone’s land, they took it away. The Congress party and our workers, along with the people of the country, achieved independence, brought democracy and gave the Constitution to the country,” the Gandhi scion was heard saying inthe video.