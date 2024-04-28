Modi’s 10-yr trailer cost us so much, movie will be more painful: Abhishek

Narendra Modi claims his government’s 10 years was just a trailer which forced you to buy LPG cylinders at Rs 1,100 and petrol, diesel at Rs 110 and Rs 90,” said Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Memari, today.

He added: “Just imagine if he’s allowed to run the full movie, where the prices will go!”

Banerjee was campaigning for the Trinamul Congress candidates Dr Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman Purba) and Kirti Azad (Bardhaman Durgapur) this afternoon in a crowded public meeting there. He mocked the much-hyped ‘double engine’ government frequently proposed by Narendra Modi saying, “In five years, under Modi’s misrule, crime against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe citizens increased from 43,000 in 2017 to 51,000 in 2023. Most of such offenses occurred in Uttar Pradesh (13,146), followed by Rajasthan, both ruled by the BJP.” In West Bengal, only 108 such cases were recorded, he said, adding, “Still we feel sorry for this and we should heartily try to bring this down to absolute zero.”

In Birbhum, he named the state government schemes for the benefit of the people, such as Rupashree, Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi. He read out: “In Birbhum district alone 36,78,090 people are getting free ration and 9,01,937 people are getting Lakshmir Bhandar, while Kanyashree scheme is being availed by 12,61,321 girls in the district of Birbhum.”

Abhishek was speaking in Dubrajpur.

In Mamata Banerjee regime (read trailer) people have got Swasthya Sathi card, Eikyashree scholarship etc. In the days to come, the chief minister has also promised Awas money to the people of the state. Now, you tell me, which is the picture you would like to watch in the days to come, he asked.

He has criticized the Prime Minister for stopping Centre’s money for the people of the state. He also narrated the statement of a BJP leader, who threatened to stop Lakshmir Bhandar in three months of BJP coming to power in the state.

Abhishek also mentioned how in Dubrajpur TMC had been defeated in 2019 LS polls and in Assembly election by 3,500 votes. But the money never stopped for the women of the area from the state government.