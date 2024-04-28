Bengal a safe haven for terrorists: Dilip Ghosh

In an unprecedented bid, the BJP candidate from Bardhaman Durgapur seat, Dilip Ghosh has attacked the Trinamul Congress today, terming it a terrorist organization.

Ghosh, on his routine morning walk in Durgapur town today, said this after recovery of arms and ammunition during a CBI crackdown in two locations allegedly owned by Abu Taleb Sheikh, an aide of the Sandeshkhali prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan, yesterday.

The Leader of Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari too made similar demands in his X handle. Adhikari also demanded the arrest of the chief minister on the issue.

Ghosh at a football ground, close to Bidhannagar locality here, said, “The CBI recovered three foreign-made revolvers, one pistol, including local guns and a large cache of ammunition, stacked purposely for some terrorist attack.”

He added, “The state has surely fallen to the terrorists and goons and Bengal is now a safe haven for the terrorist outfits.”

He further ridiculed Bengal’s present state of affairs, saying, “Could we ever imagine that central forces like the CRPF and BSF needed to be pressed into operation just to conduct the elections? The goons are enjoying free berths here and to give protection to the opposition party leaders, the CISF had to be brought in! Bengal has become a hub of corruption and an epicenter of terrorism these days just because of the Trinamul Congress’s active indulgence in such offenses.”

The district Trinamul Congress meanwhile has slammed Ghosh and his party on the issue. State minister and veteran TMC leader Pradip Majumdar said: “It seems they are planting the seeds of such well-planned ‘offenses’ with the help of the central agencies purposely with an ambition to win the Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, which however will fall flat.”