Congress will change Constitution for quota on religion: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress and its INDI alliance partners plan to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, abrogate the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and amend the Constitution to give reservation on the basis of religion for the benefit of Muslims.

Addressing a BJP election rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, he said the Congress and the INDI alliance had realized they could not equal the BJP-NDA in development and therefore decided to “openly” pursue its “anti-national agenda” and the path of appeasement.

Mr Modi said after the second round of Lok Sabha polling on Friday, the BJP-NDA are 2:0 in the election race. The Congress and the INDI alliance have already achieved “two self-goals” of anti-national politics and hatred, and it is now certain, “phir ek baar, Modi sarkar” (once again, Modi government).

The Prime Minister said those who cannot come anywhere close to “three digit seats” in this poll, can they ever expect to reach the door of power. Kolhapur loved football, he said, and he was sure in the next round of polling, people will kick the football so strong that the Congress will be “charon khane chitta” (fall on ground flat).

Mr Modi said “will anybody allow them to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Can anybody dare to do this, can anybody reverse Modi’s step. They say if they come to power they will take back the CAA, will they be allowed to do so by the country.”

The Prime Minister said the Congress-INDI are dreaming of a formula of “One Year, One Prime Minister, which means five PMs in five years, if they like.” In Karnataka, they devised this formula, changing Chief Minister every two and a half years. They proposed the same for Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also.

Mr Modi said “These formula people are planning to impose five PMs in five years on the country. This will not be tolerated by the country.”

The Prime Minister said in Karnataka, the Congress had talked of breaking the South away for creating a separate country. “Will Shivaji’s land accept this agenda of the Congress, they should get a good reply to this.”

Mr Modi said the dream of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was realized after 500 years, but they boycotted its consecration ceremony. They have fallen so low. The temple administration, forgetting their past sins, invited them for Pran Pratishtha, but they rejected it. Can such people win people’s faith ever, he said.

In comparison, he said, the Ansari family of Ayodhya fought the case against the temple for generations but when the court decided it was a temple, the family attended the Pran Pratishtha. The Prime Minister said “what will you do with these people who rejected Lord Ram.”

DMK says Sanatan is dengue and the INDI Aghadi people honour them in Maharashtra, he said. This must have hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.

After policies of appeasement and vote bank, the Congress eyes are now on the income of the poor, and their quota. “The Congress has announced your property and jewellery will be investigated and then distributed to those who have the first charge on the country’s resources. This is their plan,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress Prince (Rahul Gandhi) has announced the Congress government will take people’s properties and 55 per cent of these will be taken in inheritance tax. “Your children will not get your cars, houses, farms,” he said. “Will you allow this loot,” Mr Modi said.

The Congress-INDI Aghadi plans to impose its Karnataka model of reservation on the basis of religion on the country. To give a part of the 27 per cent OBCs’ quota in Karnataka, a document was prepared overnight to declare all Muslims as OBCs and to give them reservation.

The INDI alliance had tried this in 2012 but failed. The Congress now wants to change the Constitution and give the OBC quota to the Muslims. “Will you tolerate this snatching of the OBC quota? For such a stand, they should not get any seats,” Mr Modi said. The Congress INDI Aghadi agenda is to make money only, while BJP-NDA’s record in development is visible to all, he said.