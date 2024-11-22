Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah’s first look from ‘Knock Off’ REVEALED

Disney Plus has a stellar set of K-dramas lined up for the coming years! One of the most highly anticipated titles in the pipeline is ‘Knock-Off’. The drama stars ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Destined with You’ star Jo Bo Ah. Joining the lead duo are Kwon Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Jung Eun, and Park Se Wan, among others. Since the announcement, fans have been brimming with curiosity to witness the chemistry between two of South Korea’s top stars on screen. Now, the makers have dropped the first look snippets of the pair, teasing the fans.

‘Knock-Off’ will deliver a realistic portrayal of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea, also known as the IMF crisis. Kim Soo Hyun, renowned for his roles in the recent hits ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’, will star as Kim Sung Joon. Sung Joon is a strong-willed man who enters the counterfeit market during the 20th-century financial crisis. Taking advantage of the situation, he quickly rises to become the king of the counterfeit goods market. Jo Bo Ah of ‘Destined with You’ and ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, will portray Kim Sung Joon’s first love. Her character works as a customs officer and adds a dramatic touch to the series.

In one of the posts shared by the platform on Instagram, Kim Soo Hyun is sporting a flannel shirt over a tee and is engrossed in work. The accompanying caption in Korean translates to, “Kim Soo Hyun’s life changed after a moment with IMF. Transformed into the king of the global rice market!?” Meanwhile, the makers also shared a snippet of the lead pair taking a stroll at the beach. Sharing the photo, the makers penned in Korean, “Kim Soo Hyun & Jo Boa. From an ordinary company to a global mortar market. The story of a man who became a king.”

On November 21, at the Disney Content Showcase 2024 event in Singapore, fans got a glimpse of the upcoming drama. During the event, Kim Soo Hyun delved into the slated project. He said, “The character Kim Seong-jun starts off as an ordinary office worker. However, by facing various crises, he gradually changes and grows, transforming into the king of counterfeits, the best in the world.” Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah said, “Hye Jung is Sung Joon’s first love. But she later becomes an official at the district office who cracks down on counterfeit products. Though she’s his first love, their relationship shifts from romance to one filled with hostility.”

Meanwhile, Park Hyun Suk, acclaimed for ‘Song of the Bandits’, ‘Stranger Season 2’, and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ is working at the helm. ‘Knock-Off’ will premiere globally on Disney+ in 2025.