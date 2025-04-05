Waqf Tensions

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has sparked a political debate that extends beyond its legislative framework, shaping electoral narratives and ideological positioning within the NDA alliance. While the ruling coalition’s allies have backed the bill, their approach highlights a careful political calibration ~ balancing legislative alignment with the BJP while preserving their outreach to Muslim communities.

At the heart of the bill lies the management and governance of Waqf properties, which are religious endowments for charitable and religious purposes in Islam. The NDA allies, particularly the JD (U), TDP, and LJP (Ram Vilas), have sought to justify their support by framing the bill as a measure to ensure better governance, prevent misuse of Waqf properties, and empower backward Muslim communities, particularly the Pasmandas.

Their rhetoric underscores a broader narrative within the NDA ~ positioning the bill not as an attack on Muslim institutions but as a much-needed reform to ensure transparency and accountability. However, the Opposition has seized upon the bill as a political tool, alleging that it is yet another step in an anti-minority legislative agenda. Opposition leaders argue that it undermines the autonomy of Waqf boards and diminishes Muslim representation in managing community assets.

In response, NDA allies have countered these claims by insisting that Waqf institutions are trusts, not religious organisations, and that the amendments will primarily benefit marginalised Muslims rather than elite stakeholders. The debate over the bill also underscores the differing political compulsions within the NDA. Unlike the BJP, which enjoys a predominantly Hindu voter base, regional allies like the JD (U) and TDP must cater to a more diverse electorate, including significant Muslim populations. JD (U) leader Lalan Singh and TDP’s Krishna Prasad Tenneti have taken a cautious stance ~ supporting the bill while simultaneously highlighting their contributions to Muslim welfare.

The demand by the TDP to grant state governments the authority to determine Waqf board composition reflects this balancing act, as regional parties seek to maintain their relevance among Muslim voters while aligning with the BJP’s governance model. Beyond legislative intent, the bill’s passage holds significant electoral ramifications. With the Bihar elections approaching, the JD (U) is keen to ensure that its support for the bill does not alienate Muslim voters who play a crucial role in key constituencies.

By presenting the bill as a reformative rather than exclusionary measure, these parties aim to soften potential backlash while staying within the broader ideological framework of the NDA. Ultimately, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is not merely about governance; it is a test of political manoeuvering within the NDA. As the debate unfolds, the challenge for its allies will be to maintain their regional appeal without straining their alliance with the BJP. Their success in walking this tight-rope could influence not just the bill’s reception but also their electoral fortunes in the months to come.