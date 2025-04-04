Scorching Future

As summer sets in, India braces for yet another season of extreme heat. Forecasts indicate that this year will bring more intense heat waves, with several states expected to experience a significant rise in the number of scorching days. The implications are dire, not just for public health but for the country’s economy, agriculture, and overall well-being. Yet, despite repeated warnings from meteorologists and climate experts, India remains dangerously underprepared to deal with the consequences of rising temperatures. Year after year, the data paints a grim picture. Hundreds of lives are lost to heat-related illnesses, and independent reports suggest that the actual toll may be much higher than official estimates. Vulnerable populations, including daily wage labourers, farmers, and the urban poor, bear the brunt of this crisis. With water shortages compounding the problem, the heat threatens food security and livelihoods, creating a vicious cycle that policymakers have yet to adequately address.

The extreme heat also impacts education, as schools are often forced to shut down or modify schedules to protect children from the sweltering conditions. This disrupts learning and adds to the broader socio-economic strain. The root cause of this intensifying crisis is no mystery. Climate change, fuelled by human activities, is driving global temperatures upward. India, as the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has a significant role to play in mitigating these effects.

However, the country’s reliance on coal and other fossil fuels continues to contribute to rising carbon emissions, exacerbating the problem. While efforts have been made to transition towards renewable energy, progress remains slow and insufficient. Beyond longterm climate mitigation, immediate adaptive measures are crucial. Public health systems must be strengthened to respond to heat-related illnesses, and awareness campaigns should educate citizens on precautionary measures. Urban planning must incorporate heat-resistant infrastructure, including green spaces, better ventilation, and cooling shelters in cities prone to extreme temperatures.

Rural areas, where agricultural workers are particularly vulnerable, need government intervention to ensure access to water, shade, and heat protection strategies. Another pressing concern is the country’s chronic underreporting of heat-related deaths. Without accurate data, it is impossible to assess the full scale of the crisis or allocate resources effectively. India needs a comprehensive nationwide heat wave response strategy that prioritises accurate data collection, proactive public health measures, and disaster preparedness. The warning signs are clear, and inaction is no longer an option.

Climate change is not a distant threat; it is already disrupting lives and livelihoods across the country. While global efforts to reduce emissions remain vital, India must also focus on immediate adaptation measures to protect its people from the worsening impacts of extreme heat. If policymakers fail to act decisively now, the human and economic costs will only continue to rise in the years to come. The time for complacency is over. India must recognise the severity of the crisis and take urgent steps to safeguard its citizens from the mounting dangers of an increasingly hostile climate