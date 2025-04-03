Sulli’s brother faces backlash for revealing details of her personal life amid the Kim Soo Hyun row

Late actress Sulli’s brother Choi Da Hee recently made shocking revelations involving Kim Soo Hyun. His accusations came amid Soo Hyun’s ongoing controversy over the late actress Kim Sae Ron. While he is trying to bring out the truth behind Sulli and her explicit scenes in ‘Real,’ he recently appeared in a live broadcast. In the broadcast, he claimed that Sulli dated Block B’s P.O. for about a year before she was in a relationship with Dynamic Duo’s Choiza. Following this, he is receiving massive backlash over revealing the details of Sulli’s private life.

During the conference, he raised the issue of Sulli’s controversial scenes in ‘Real’ which also starred Kim Soo Hyun. However, Sulli’s brother also shared some intimate details about her personal life. He revealed that the late actress was in a relationship with Block B’s P.O. He stated that the K-pop idol used to visit their home and often shared a glass of wine with them. Following this, P.O.’s agency issued a statement. “This is a personal matter, so we cannot confirm anything.”

While Sulli’s relationship was well-known in public, fans did not know she dated P.O. Following Choi Da Hee’s broadcast, several users took to social media to slam him. They questioned his motive behind revealing these details.

A user wrote, “Why would you expose your sister and po’s relationship if there was nothing wrong with that? You know way more valuable info than this that could expose bad people but you ended up on that?”. Another wrote, “Why is he losing the plot? As he said, P.O is a nice guy so why mention him? We don’t need to know about her private life. Focus on Kim Soohyun LOL.”

uhhhh, where is this going really??? I’m all for looking for justice for Sulli but why is he saying this?? What do we have to do with this info??? Is this related to that man too?? https://t.co/8j8HQIf49Y — mayiii|D-182| (@pinkblood4eva) April 2, 2025



Sulli’s brother made headlines after he stated that Kim Soo Hyun and his agency forced the actress to perform explicit scenes in ‘Real.’ Initially, Choi Da Hee dropped cryptic posts on social media. Fans speculate it to be about Kim Soo Hyun. While he dismissed the speculations at first, he later demanded clarification regarding the late actress’ explicit scenes in the 2017 film ‘Real.’ He demanded answers from the film’s lead actor Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang. Notably, Sa Rang also founded Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST. Following this, the agency has released a statement denying Da Hee’s claims.

