Centre committed to holistic development of minorities: Rijiju

The Centre is firmly committed to the holistic development of minority communities, with a focus on artisans who represent the rich cultural and traditional legacy of the nation, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, ahead of the grand inauguration of Lok Samvardhan Parv in Srinagar.

His remarks came close on the heels of Parliament passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Reflecting the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the Lok Samvardhan Parv will be inaugurated by the Minister at 3:00 PM tomorrow, at the Convention Centre Ground, Kashmir University, Srinagar. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and will run up to April 13.

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying George Kurian will attend it as the Guest of Honour. Several other dignitaries, senior government officials, and stakeholders from across the country are also expected to attend.

The Lok Samvardhan Parv aims to provide a vibrant national platform for artisans and culinary experts from minority communities to showcase their crafts and traditional cuisines.

Coinciding with the Tulip Season—a major tourist attraction—the event is expected to draw significant footfall, enhancing market exposure and livelihood opportunities for the participants.

The exhibition will feature over 100 artisans from 25 States and Union Territories, presenting a diverse array of handicrafts.

To further enrich the experience, daily evening cultural performances will celebrate the music, dance, and storytelling traditions of India’s minority communities.

As a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Lok Samvardhan Parv aligns with the ‘Vocal for Local’ mission, dedicated to preserving and promoting traditional arts, crafts, and cuisines.