BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin to collaborate on holiday ballad ‘Winter Ahead’

Season’s greetings are coming in early for the ARMY! BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin to drop collaborative holiday track ‘Winter Ahead.’ This year, BTS fans are in for a treat. As the year draws to a close, and fuzzy vibes take over, V will release two holiday tracks. The announcement of the collab comes after the revelation that V will release a new version of Bing Crosby’s classic song, ‘White Christmas.’

On November 22, BTS’ label, BigHit Music, sent fans into a frenzy by announcing that the BTS singer is collaborating with Park Hyo Shin. The two are coming together for V’s upcoming digital single ‘Winter Ahead.’ The track is going to perfectly capture the holiday spirit of togetherness and warm vibes using the soulful vocals of the two artists. The song “is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that showcases the peaceful voice colours of the two artists. The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up the year warmly with your loved ones.” Jesse Harris, the songwriter behind Norah Jones’ contemporary jazz-pop staple ‘Don’t Know Why’ has penned the track. ‘Winter Ahead’ is scheduled to release on November 29 at 2 PM KST.

Furthermore, just a week after ‘Winter Ahead’s release, V will drop the modern reimaging of Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas,’ which released 80 years ago. This track is a partnership among the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. Moreover, Grammy-winning producer Gregg Field will back the track that will integrate V’s mesmerising voice with the classic holiday music. Meanwhile, ‘White Christmas’ will release on December 6 at 2 PM KST.

The BTS singer also opened up about this special collaboration. He expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to feature in a song by his all-time favourite jazz artist. “I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ on repeat. So, it feels like such an honour to sing alongside the voice of someone I admire so much on White Christmas.”

Meanwhile, in September 2023, just months before enlisting for his mandatory military service, BTS’ V released his solo ‘EP Layover.’ The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This solidified the K-pop idol’s global appeal and footing in the music industry.