Kim Soo Hyun’s agency denies Sulli’s explicit scenes allegations

As K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun deals with the row of allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron, he also faces allegations involving the late actress Sulli. For the unversed, Sulli decided to end her life in 2019 following massive criticism, mental abuse, and bullying. Her brother is levelling allegations against Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST and the actor himself. The controversy emerged amid the ongoing row of Kim Soo Hyun dating the late Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor.

Sulli’s brother, Choi Da Hee dropped cryptic posts on social media. Fans speculate it to be about Kim Soo Hyun. While he dismissed the speculations initially, he later demanded clarification regarding Sulli’s explicit scenes in the 2017 film ‘Real.’ He demanded answers from the film’s lead actor Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang. Sa Rang also founded Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST. Now, the agency has released a statement on the issue.

The agency stated that they made it clear that they required an “actress who is fine with nudity.” “The script that was given to the late actress Choi Jin Ri’s (Sulli) agency at the time also included a bedroom scene. The materials explaining the character of Song Yoo Hwa included plans for the extent of nudity involved. Also, when drawing up the contract for her appearance, there was a separate clause written up regarding the level of nudity. The late actress Choi Jin Ri and her agency at the time had sufficiently reviewed all of the content before deciding to appear (in the film).”

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency states that they made necessary preparations for the sensitive scene. Addressing the allegations, the agency clarified the “Issues that her older brother raised:

Regarding the filming of the bedroom scene: the late actress Choi Jin Ri participated in filming while well-acquainted with the scene in question.

Regarding the body double: there was a “stand-in actor” who did not act, but stood in for the actor during preparations for filming, not a body double.”

Moreover, GOLD MEDALIST also attached the statements of assistant director Kim Joong Ok and script supervisor Lee Joon Hyun. The two supervised the filming for all of the scenes in the movie, including the bedroom scene. “In accordance with the testimony of the film’s main staff, the late actress Choi Jin Ri and her agency at the time were sufficiently familiar with the role of Song Yoo Hwa. In any production, it is impossible to persuade and force an actor into doing a bedroom scene or nude scene on set.”

The agency also iterated that Kim Soo Hyun had no involvement in the decisions pertaining to the scene. “We are informing you that all work on the screenplay, storyboard, and filming was the domain of the production team and therefore had nothing to do with Kim Soo Hyun, who appeared in the film as an actor.”

Finally, GOLD MEDALIST also addressed the claims of reaching out to Sulli’s mother to silence her. “Finally, it is untrue that we contacted the mother of the late actress Choi Jin Ri. We don’t even know her contact information. We understand that [her brother] may have been curious about the veracity of the things he heard at the funeral. However, it is difficult for us to accept bringing up matters from approximately six years ago and now posting things that never happened on social media as if he experienced them. We hope that you will stop the groundless speculation that is hurting the people who poured lots of love and passion into the film “Real” while working on it.”