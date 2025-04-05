Tariff Gamble

US President Donald Trump has once again turned to tariffs as a tool to reshape global trade. The latest round of levies introduces a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports while imposing higher duties on select countries. China faces a 54 per cent tariff, Vietnam 46 per cent, and the European Union 20 per cent. India, with its growing US trade ties, faces a 26 per cent tariff, potentially disrupting a relationship that has flourished in recent years. Are these tariffs a necessary correction to unfair trade practices, or do they risk triggering economic turmoil? Proponents argue these revisions are overdue. The US has long faced barriers in foreign markets, where American goods encounter high tariffs and regulatory hurdles. The new measures could level the playing field, forcing trading partners to reconsider protectionist policies.

The EU, for example, imposes significant duties on American agricultural and industrial goods. Rather than retaliate, it could lower its own tariffs to foster fairer trade. Similar arguments apply to India and China, which have protected domestic industries through high import duties and subsidies. Another benefit could be a boost to American manufacturing. By making foreign goods more expensive, companies may invest in domestic production, creating jobs and reducing reliance on imports. The 25 per cent tariff on foreign-made cars is meant to revive an industry struggling with overseas competition. However, the risks are substantial.

Advertisement

Tariffs rarely go unanswered. China, the EU, and other affected nations may impose counter-tariffs, making American exports less competitive and harming industries reliant on global sales. US farmers, tech firms, and manufacturers could suffer, leading to job losses and economic uncertainty. Higher tariffs also risk driving up consumer prices. While importers bear the direct cost, much of it will be passed to consumers, reducing purchasing power and slowing growth. For some nations, these tariffs present an opportunity. India, for ins – tance, could negotiate better trade terms with the US, increasing exports while attracting investment in key sectors. Countries like Vietnam and Thailand, facing steep tariffs, might reorient supply chains away from China and develop stronger US partnerships. If they respond with reforms rather than retaliation, they could emerge stronger.

Advertisement

Trade disputes are as much about negotiation as economics. The long-term effects of these tariffs will depend on how businesses and governments adapt. Some industries may find ways to absorb costs or shift supply chains, while others could face prolonged uncertainty. The response from multinational corporations, many of which operate across multiple affected markets, will be crucial in determining whether these tariffs succeed in reshaping trade or merely cause disruption. If US trading partners focus on de-escalation rather than retaliation, this could catalyze meaningful trade reform.

Lowering tariff barriers would ease tensions while enhancing competitiveness in a changing global economy. The stakes are high. If these tariffs lead to trade wars, the global economy could suffer. But if they result in fairer trade agreements, they could mark the beginning of a new era in international commerce.