Kim Sae Ron’s LEAKED break-up text to Kim Soo Hyun causes a stir

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s press conference addressing allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron, the backlash has not been dialled down. For the unversed, during the press meeting, Soo Hyun acknowledged being in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron. However, it stated that the actress was not a minor when they were in a relationship. Moreover, he stated that neither he nor his agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured Sae Ron over her debt. Now, following images, Garosero has released Sae Ron’s frustrated texts to Soo Hyun.

Garosero releases Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron vacay pictures

Soon after Soo Hyun’s press conference, the channel released snaps of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron from their ski trip in 2018. Notably, the late actress was 18 back then. In the pictures, the two are sporting their ski gear, including goggles, suits and masks. The actors also took a Polaroid during their trip, as they posed enthusiastically for the camera. Subsequently, Kim Soo Hyun maintained that the pictures were from 2019 and Sae Ron was already 20 back then. However, the channel rebuffed his stance. Garosero claimed that it had access to the late actress’ electronic devices which are going through forensic testing.

The channel releases Sae Ron’s texts to the actor

In its latest move, Garosero’s YouTube channel revealed the texts Sae Kon sent Kim Soo Hyun. Laden with a tone of frustration, the texts reportedly reveal a pattern of ghosting from the ‘Queen of Tears’ actor. One text from Sae Ron reads, “Oppa, when you miss me and need me, you keep in touch with me without a problem, but when I need you, you’re always MIA. It bothers me that I can’t get in contact with you, and it’s inconvenient. If you don’t put in the effort, then I’m not seeing you anymore,” Kim Sae Ron allegedly texted the actor on April 13, 2018, at around 2 AM. Kim Se Ui of Garosero is using the message to iterate that the two were in a relationship at that time.

Moreover, Kim Se Ui also talked about a photo of Soo Hyun from 2017. Reportedly Kim Sae Ron clicked the photo. Se Ui asked, “Kim Soo Hyun, this picture’s metadata shows it was taken on September 20, 2017. What is your excuse? Kim Sae Ron was in 10th grade at the time. Do you remember which neighbourhood you were in on this date?” Additionally, Garosero also talked about another selfie from April 2017. It allegedly shows Soo Hyun at home. “This is probably a selfie, but isn’t this your house? Where you ate the spicy chicken stew? But on this day, Kim Sae Ron was only 16.”

A recap of Soo Hyun’s conference

At his press conference, Soo Hyun denied dating a minor Kim Sae Ron. “I couldn’t accept (them) coercing me to take what’s fake as the truth. I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor. Except for the fact that both of us were actors, our relationship was just like that of any other ordinary couple. And it is not true that she had made this tragic choice because of me or my agency pressuring her over a debt.”