Rahul Gandhi alleges RSS now targeting Christians after Waqf Bill

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of turning its attention towards Christians following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

“I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn’t take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Asserting that the Constitution is the only shield that protects people from such attacks, he said, “It is our collective duty to defend it.”

Along with his post, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House also shared a report claiming that the RSS has shifted its focus to Catholic Church land after the passage of the Waqf Bill.

Gandhi had earlier slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and the RSS over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and seizing their personal laws and property rights.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is a weapon aimed at marginalising Muslims and usurping their personal laws and property rights. This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP, and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future,” he had stated.

Gandhi strongly opposed the legislation, saying it attacks the very idea of India and violates Article 25, which guarantees the Right to Freedom of Religion.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also asserted that the Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution and part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep society in a state of permanent polarisation.