Modi conferred upon Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded with Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour, Mithra Vibhushana, by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the neighbouring country, was given the honour after a delegation-level meeting with President Dissanayake.

Announcing the award at a joint press statement alongside Modi, the Lankan president said the Indian prime minister highly deserved the award.

“I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him (PM Narendra Modi) the highest Sri Lankan honour to a foreign head of state/head of government — Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushana. This prestigious honour, which was introduced in 2008, is conferred upon heads of states and government for their friendship, and honourable Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi was also given an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo’s Independence Square. This was perhaps the first instance where Sri Lanka accorded the honour to a visiting dignitary.

“A special welcome at Sri Lanka’s majestic Independence Square. PM Narendra Modi was welcomed by President Anura Dissanayake with a ceremonial reception at the Independence Square in Colombo. Bilateral discussions to foster a partnership for a shared future & mutual prosperity of our people lie ahead,” the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, Modi arrived in Sri Lanka after concluding his Thailand visit, where he participated in the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral discussions with his Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Upon his arrival in Colombo, Modi was received by a delegation of six senior ministers of the Lankan government, who braved rain to welcome him at the airport.