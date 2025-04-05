AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging Waqf Amendment Bill

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament recently.

In his petition, the Delhi Waqf Board chairman stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

Khan, who is accused of alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board between 2016 and 2021, had earlier claimed that the government brought the Bill to capture 123 waqf properties located in prime locations.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah said 123 Waqf properties are in prime location. They want to capture these properties. They will capture those land which are not under Waqf in revenue records… Do they plan to seize these properties, just as they did with the graveyard at Mata Sundri Road and the buildings behind Lal Masjid? If a property is not recorded as Waqf in the revenue records, the government will claim it as its own,” Khan had said.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha after a marathon debate that lasted over 29 hours combined. In both the Houses, the Opposition vehemently opposed the Bill, alleging it was an attempt by the BJP-led government to keep the society in a state of permanent polarization.

However, the government defended the Bill, saying it was necessary as there were several anomalies in the 1995 Act.

Shah, while speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate, also accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill among Muslims.

The government introduced the revised Bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The Bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.