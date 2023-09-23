Parineeti Chopra to wear Manish Malhotra, Raghav Chadha in Pawan Sachdeva

In an eagerly anticipated event, politician Raghav Chadha and Indian film actress Parineeti Chopra are all set to embark on the journey of marriage, and their fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of their wedding attire. Parineeti is reportedy wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit, while Raghav Chadha will wear a Pawan Sachdeva design. Here’s a glimpse of what they’ll be wearing on their special day.

Parineeti to wear Manish Malhotra:

The bride, Parineeti, has chosen a stunning creation by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra for her wedding day. She is said to be adorning a lehenga in soft, pastel hues, elegantly paired with exquisite jewelry. The choice of Manish Malhotra holds special significance, as the designer and Parineeti share a longstanding friendship. Manish has a deep understanding of Parineeti’s personal style and her vision for her wedding ensemble. Consequently, the actress has always been certain that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride.

Raghav Chadha’s wedding outfit:

On the other hand, the groom-to-be, Raghav Chadha, will wear bespoke outfits designed exclusively by his maternal uncle, Pawan Sachdeva. Pawan Sachdeva, an accomplished Indian fashion designer renowned for his expertise in creating menswear collections, specializes in crafting a diverse range of clothing items tailored to meet the unique preferences and needs of male fashion enthusiasts. His collection seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary menswear styles, ensuring a comprehensive range for various occasions and tastes.

Advertisement

As the wedding day approaches, the excitement surrounding the attire choices of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra continues to grow. Parineeti has chosen Manish Malhotra’s timeless elegance for her wedding attire. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, has opted for the bespoke creations of Pawan Sachdeva. Their wedding outfits are ready to reflect their personal styles and mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.