Sunita Kejriwal holds maiden road show for AAP’s LS campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal held her maiden Lok Sabha election campaign road show in East Delhi on Saturday in support of the party’s candidate from the LS constituency.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle she addressed the public and mentioned of the works done by the CM for the people of Delhi including mohalla clinics, free electricity and other things, while also said that the love for Kejriwal that the people of the city have is what is a matter of concern for the Centre.

“For one month, they have forcefully put your chief minister and my husband in jail. No court has convicted him so far. They are saying that an investigation is ongoing,” Sunita said, while addressing people during the roadshow.

Kejriwal further said that Delhi CM is a “Sher” (lion) and nobody can break him, neither can make him bow, and he is the true son of “Bharat Maa” (mother India).

She further claimed that the country was heading towards dictatorship and urged the people to save the country through their votes.

AAP candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar was also seen along with Mrs Kejriwal, while she appealed to the people to come forward and vote, with AAP’s slogan “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se.”

She further claimed that the Delhi CM was put behind the bars because he built schools, provided free electricity and worked for the people of Delhi.

Speaking about Kejriwal’s Diabetes, she said that he has had the condition for the past twenty two years and has been on insulin for the past 12 years, and further alleged that he was denied the same in jail.

“Do they want to kill him,” she questioned.

The Delhi CM’s wife is said to hold a road show in West Delhi on Sunday, and she will also take part in the LS campaign for the party’s candidates in South as well as New Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Friday senior party leader Atishi while addressing a press conference had said that Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the AAP Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat and begin with her first road show from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Sending a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atishi had claimed, “I want to tell the BJP that people of Delhi, Punjab and also people from across the nation are standing with Kejriwal and against his arrest.”

It was on Thursday, the AAP had launched its Lok Sabha Elections campaign song titled ‘jail ke jawab vote se,’ which the party had claimed that it describes the current situation in the country which includes the alleged conspiracy under which party leader Arvind Kejriwal was put behind bars amongst other leaders of the opposition parties, and also the situation of unemployment, price rise and other burning issues related to the public.