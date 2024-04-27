Rajnath Singh to file nomination from Lucknow on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will reach his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on April 28.

BJP Lucknow city President Anand Dwivedi said that Defence Minister will arrive at Lucknow Airport at 10:00 pm on Sunday night. From the airport, the Defence Minister will go to Kalidas Marg residence.

He will reach the state headquarters Hazratganj the next day on Monday at 10:00 am and will join the nomination procession starting from there. He will reach Collectorate office at around 12:00 and file nominations.

Advertisement

Dwivedi said next day on Tuesday, he will leave for Indore from Lucknow airport at 10:20 am.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak has called upon the party workers to make the nomination process of Rajnath Singh a historic one.

” There is no competition from the opposition anywhere in the elections, but with the aim of bringing Lucknow Lok Sabha to the country’s biggest victory, the nomination also has to be made grand and memorable,” Pathak said.