Parineeti Chopra’s emotional note marks comeback amid ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ praise

In a heartfelt message to her fans, Parineeti Chopra poured out her emotions of comeback after the overwhelming response to her portrayal of Amarjot Kaur in the much-talked-about film, “Amar Singh Chamkila”. The movie, directed by the renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, marks Parineeti’s first big release of the year 2024, and it seems she has struck a chord with her audience.

Taking to her social media handles, especially Instagram, Parineeti shared glimpses from the film along with a touching caption. Wrapped in her cozy blanket, she confessed to being moved by the flood of love, appreciation, and reviews pouring in. “PARINEETI IS BACK,” echoed the sentiments of her fans, a sentiment she hadn’t anticipated. But now, she confidently declares, “Yes, I am back, and not going anywhere!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Her journey with “Amar Singh Chamkila” wasn’t just about acting; it was about stepping into the shoes of a legend, a responsibility she shares with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh. Reminiscing about the shooting experience, she shared a reel with Diljit, highlighting the privilege and thrill of portraying two icons who reshaped India’s music scene. The goosebumps she feels seeing their legendary images recreated on screen speaks volumes about the depth of her involvement in the project.

“Amar Singh Chamkila,” a biographical drama that captures the essence of the musician’s life, is a labor of love for everyone. Directed, produced, and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, with Parineeti Chopra essaying the role of his wife, Amarjot. The music, helmed by the maestro A. R. Rahman and penned by Irshad Kamil, adds another layer of magic to the narrative.

After a journey that began in December 2022 and concluded in March 2023, the film premiered in Mumbai on April 8, 2024, before hitting Netflix screens on April 12, 2024. Critics have showered it with acclaim, hailing it as a triumphant return for Imtiaz Ali. As the audience delves into the world of “Chamkila,” it’s evident that Parineeti Chopra’s heartfelt dedication and dedication to her craft have paid off, solidifying her comeback in the industry.