Parineeti Chopra shares BTS moments from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ set

Parineeti Chopra, known for her versatile roles, recently took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse behind the curtains of her latest project, the biopic film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. In the series of behind-the-scenes photos, Parineeti shared moments of her transformation into the character of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur. Expressing gratitude to her dedicated glam squad, she credited them for helping her embody the role authentically, from the intricate makeup to the detailed costumes.

The post quickly garnered attention from her fans, who flooded the comments section with words of praise and encouragement. Many expressed their delight in seeing Parineeti take on such challenging characters, while others commended her for her dedication to her craft. It was evident that her portrayal had struck a chord with her audience, eliciting emotional responses and admiration.

This isn’t the first time Parineeti has shared glimpses from the set of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Just days earlier, she had shared a photo album capturing moments from the filming process. Alongside the images, she penned a heartfelt message, expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming support she had received from her fans. Touched by their love and encouragement, she affirmed her commitment to her craft, declaring that she’s here to stay.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ delves into the untold story of Punjab’s original rockstar, who defied all odds to become a musical sensation in the 1980s. Portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, Chamkila’s journey from poverty to stardom, and the controversies that surrounded him, are depicted in the film. Parineeti’s portrayal of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila’s wife, adds depth to the narrative, showcasing the personal struggles behind the public persona.

With its captivating storyline and stellar performances, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering audiences a glimpse into the tumultuous yet inspiring life of a musical legend.