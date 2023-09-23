Parineeti-Raghav’s Chooda ceremony begins. Read details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are gearing up for their wedding in Udaipur, and the schedule is in full swing. On Saturday morning, at 10 am, the couple is set to partake in a significant event known as the ‘chooda’ ceremony. This special occasion will unfold at the luxurious Maharaja Suite within The Leela Palace. Among the attendees will be their close-knit group of friends and cherished family members.

What is chooda ceremony?

The ‘chooda’ ceremony, a vital component in Punjabi weddings, is a part of tradition and symbolism. At its core, it revolves around the chooda, a collection of 21 bangles traditionally worn by the bride on her wedding day and afterward. These bangles, predominantly in red and white, carry profound meaning and significance. What makes this ceremony even more special is that the chooda is not just any accessory; it is a precious gift from the bride’s maternal family.

During the ceremony, the bride-to-be prepares to embrace this timeless tradition. She closes her eyes while the chooda is delicately adorned on her wrists. The bangles are then carefully concealed under a cloth, awaiting the grand moment of their revelation on the wedding day.

More on the wedding:

The theme chosen for this memorable morning event is “Adorn with Love”. This comes out in the wedding card that made its way online. It beautifully underscores the sentiment and significance of this ritual. Parineeti Chopra’s family members are ready join in the celebration. This will add an extra layer of warmth and love to the occasion.

The preparations continue for Parineeti and Raghav’s forthcoming wedding. The couple and their respective families arrived in Udaipur on Friday. This sets the stage for a grand and joyous celebration. While the ‘chooda’ ceremony unfolds on Saturday, the main wedding will take place on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates as the love story of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha continues to unfold in the city of Udaipur.